By John Alechenu, Abuja



The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed will be taking their campaign to Ibadan, Oyo State capital, Southwest of Nigeria, Wednesday, 23rd November, 2022.

This was contained in astatement issued in Abuja on Saturday by the Chief Spokesperson of the the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Yunusa Tanko.

Aaccording to the statement, the campaign rally will hold at Adamasingba Stadium (Lekan Salami Stadium), lbadan.

All the party chieftains, and the candidates of the Labour Party at all levels from the Southwest are expected to be in attendance.

Tanko said, “The Labour Party Candidate, Peter Obi and his vice, Dr Datti Baba-Ahmed were in PortHacourt on Thursday to honour an invitation by the Rivers State Governor, Neeson Wike to commission one of the bridges constructed by the state government.

“The ceremony turned into a campaign rally of somesort for the Labour candidate as his supporters, the Obidients mobilised themselves to welcome him in grand style.

“The visit was also a turning point in the Obi/Datti campaign following the pledge by the Rivers State Governor to assist him with all the needed logistics whenever he was ready to campaign in the state.“

