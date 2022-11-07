Actor and politician Kenneth Okonkwo has revealed that his biggest birthday wish will be to see the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed win the 2023 poll.

The thespian, who turned 54 recently, asked God to grant Nigeria a new beginning with respect to her leaders while thanking Him for the blessing of another year in his life.

He wished the Almighty touches the hearts of the citizens so that they would unanimously cast their votes for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi in the 2023 polls.

Okonkwo shared a photo spotting LP principal with his running mate alongside the caption that reads: “Happy birthday to me!



“As it has pleased God to make me see a new year today, 6th of November, 2022, my greatest birthday wish is that God will give Nigeria a new beginning by making Nigerians to elect a new divinely ordained President and Vice President in Peter Obi and Datti Baba Ahmed come 2023.

“God bless you as you rejoice and pray for me this glorious day of my life.”

