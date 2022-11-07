A political group, “Obi-Datti Carrally”, on Monday, said it would hold a nationwide automobile solidarity march for the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, and his running mate, Ahmed Datti.

Mr Jeff Ozurumba, Southeast/Ebonyi Regional Coordinator of the Group, said at a news conference in Abakaliki that the event will be a 100-killomitre car drive, slated for November 19, 26 and December 3 across the 36 states and the FCT.

Ozurumba noted that the movement is to get everyone involved in the mission to rescue Nigeria and move democracy forward.

“In today’s news conference, we intend to unveil our upcoming activities by Obi Datti Carally support group for our principal, the Labor Party presidential candidate, Obi and Datti.

“This has become necessary because the event would be happening simultaneously across the 36 States in the country, the FCT, and southeast Nigeria in particular.

“Obidatti Carally is dedicated to Peter Obi and Ahmed Datti campaign organization, which is aimed at sensitizing and creating awareness for people to vote for them as the most qualified candidates come 2023 polls by the special grace of God.

“We believe in his proven capacity and credibility as a leader with sound mind who possesses the required qualifications to tackle the current challenges facing the nation,” he said.

The Coordinator expressed worry over the spate of insecurity and the country’s economy.

“We call on everyone, especially the youths, to canvas for Obi ahead of the 2023.

Ozurumba said the highlight of the event, the Obidatti carrally would be on an Automobile convoy, and will not be on foot.

“This will create a hitch-free campaign for us, devoid of human traffic and congestion.

“In southeast Nigeria, it would be observed in Imo, Abia, Anambra, Enugu, and Ebonyi States on November 26,” Ozurumba added. (NAN)

