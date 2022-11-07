Obi Cubana flanked by friends and ACIS convener, Naomi Olapeju Sigismund

By Juliet Ebirim

At the just concluded Africa Canada Investment Summit (ACIS) in Toronto, Canada, several winners have emerged from different categories for their contribution to the African community in Canada and also for their outstanding performance in various fields of endeavours.

The convener of the summit, Naomi Olapeju Sigismund disclosed that the award was created to honour deserving personalities in Nigeria, Africa in general, as well as Canada, the host community of the annual award ceremony.



“The Award ceremony is the climax of the summit as we have businessmen from across Nigeria, Ghana and the entire African continent grace the summit, as various opportunities for investment were discussed.

The Investment summit is a way to harness the African environment in a symbiotic relationship that can strengthen trade and commerce, as well as a cultural exchange with Canada. The ceremony is also an avenue to honour those who have played a pivotal role in their various fieldd to ensure Africa is represented in the world map. “

Held on the 30th of October at the Grand Victorian Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada, the event which began with a red carpet, had Nollywood actress and producer, Toyin Abraham as host. The event convener was pleasantly shocked, as friends threw her a surprise birthday party on the same day.

Award recipients include Most Supportive Personality – Honourable Jim Karygiannis; Outstanding Business Personality – Michael Ologun; Business Personality of the year – Eniola Bayewunmi, Notre dame industrial company; Outstanding Businessman of the year – Aare Adetola Emmanuelking; Humanitarian company of the year – Tamec Care Staffing Service; Africa humanitarian personality – Prophetess Bola Obanla, Reverend Dr Irine Ashu; Humanitarian personality of the year – Gloria Onyekachi; Most inspiring business personality – Otunba Kemi Olanrewaju, Fola Omitiran, Baba Lashish, Jovaundi McCalum; Most inspiring personality – Dj Bejizzle, Dj Philbaddest; Most inspiring businessman of the years – Dr Sunday olorunsheyi, Adeola Oyebade; Most inspiring realtor of the year – Ola Funmilola, Nelson Akinkugbe, Yemi Folorunsho, Greg Ebube; Most creative personality – Mrs Maureen Emordi, Evelyn Akinsola; Outstanding entertainment personality – Michael Bello; African Business personality of the year – Odoi Yemoh; The financial personality of the year – Adeola Abiodun, Bukola Obafemi.

Others are Entertainment personality of the year – Chelsea Coker, Irene onwuachi, Kenny Bazuaye; Entrepreneurial Icon of the year – Prince Dele Akinola, Excellence in innovation – Debo Ogungbeje; Outstanding innovative personality – Daniel Krenek; Most industrious businessman of the year- Dr Taiwo Afolabi; Entrepreneur of the Year – Obi Cubana Iyiegbu; Community support person of the year – Barrister Richard Odeleye; Excellence in performance – Adenike fowoshere (Hope4sure foundation), Mrs Kehinde Okoroafor (Hope4sure foundation; Inspiring artistic personality of the year – Toyin Adekeye; African Ambassador of the year – Mayor Patrick Brown; Pride of African Award – Hon Shola Agboola; Most Entertaining Female Actress – Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi.

