By Biodun Busari

The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor has written the Director-General of the State Security Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi demanding the unconditional release of his client.

Ejimakor made the demand on Monday in a letter entitled ‘RE: DEMAND FOR THE IMMEDIATE UNCONDITIONAL RELEASE OF MAZI NNAMDI KANU FROM DETENTION IN VIEW OF THE JUDGMENT OF THE FEDERAL HIGH COURT IN SUIT NO: FHC/UM/CS/30/2022.’

Kanu’s lawyer told the DSS boss that the continued detention of the IPOB leader is unconstitutional after the Federal High Court in Umuahia, Abia state has ruled against such.

In a press release on Tuesday, Ejimakor said, “Yesterday, I served on the State Security Services (SSS) a final administrative demand to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu forthwith, in line with the 26th October Judgment of the Federal High Court (Umuahia), which held that: ‘the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu at the SSS in Abuja amounts to a brazen violation of his fundamental rights under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’”

He further said, “Failure to comply with this demand will, without further notice, trigger prompt judicial measures to enforce compliance.”

In the letter which had the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami in the copy, the legal representative stated it was thirty-one days ago that the court had ruled in favour of Kanu.

It partly read, “You will recall that on 26th October 2022, the Federal High Court entered a Judgment against the continued detention of our Client at the headquarters of State Security Services in Abuja.

“For your ease of reference, the relevant portion of the Judgment, which is extant and subsisting, states as follows:

“I declare that the manner of arrest and detention of the Applicant in Kenya, his continued detention in Abuja, his subjection to physical and mental trauma by the Respondents, the inhuman and degrading treatment meted out to the Applicant amounts to a brazing violation of the Applicant’s fundamental right to dignity of his person and threat to life under Section 34 (1)(a) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“On 27th October 2022 (the day after delivery of the Judgment), the undersigned Counsel and a Lawyer from the Umuahia (Abia State) office of the State Security Services were each availed with Certified True Copies of the Judgment and the Judgment Order by the Registry of the Federal High court, thus affirmatively putting your office on record Notice of the Judgment.

“That was thirty-one (31) days ago, yet your office has failed or otherwise refused to release our Client, which is a flagrant disobedience of the Judgment.”

It continued, “For (the) avoidance of doubt, Section 287(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) provides that: “The decisions of the Federal High Court, a High Court and of all other courts established by this Constitution shall be enforced in any part of the Federation by all authorities and persons, and by other courts of law with subordinate jurisdiction to that of the Federal High Court, a High Court and those other courts, respectively.

“In view of the foregoing constitutional provisions, it is mandatory for your office, being the detaining authority, to enforce the said Judgment (which is a decision of a Federal High Court) by releasing our Client in compliance with the ruling that our Client’s “continued detention in Abuja” is unconstitutional.”

