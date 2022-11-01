By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – THE Edo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday said the sack of the state Commissioner for Roads and Bridges, Newton Okojie by Governor Godwin Obaseki was an admittance of the failure of the administration.



A statement by the State Assistant Publicity Secretary of the APC, Ofure Osehobo quoted the state chairman of the party, Col David Imuse (rtd) as saying that rather than sack the Commissioner, Obaseki should have taken the bullet by resigning from office.



The state government through the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare announced the removal of Okojie.



The APC statement read ” Edo people are not surprised that six years of Obaseki’s government has only brought about sorrow, unwarranted pain and anguish with deliberate falsehood as official policies”.



“The governor cannot shoulder responsibility. He plays the ostrich and refuses to accept the blame for the position he has put Edo: fallen standard of education with no teachers, collapse of infrastructure across all sectors, epileptic healthcare services and an unsafe State”.



“Is it claims of a vibrant private-sector-led economy, which has benefited from wide-ranging government reforms and programmes informed by insights, learning and intelligence garnered from this sustained and evolving exchange with the private sector by Mr. Obaseki? It is all lies”.



“The summary of it all is that Edo is bleeding profusely under the very confused PDP government led by Mr. Godwin Obaseki who has a warped understanding of democratic governance.



“We will continue to appeal to Edo people to be resilient, hopeful and patient because the agony and suffering will not last for too long. Elections are here and they must unite to sweep the PDP away in all its forms so that Edo state can move forward”.

