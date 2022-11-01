By Ozioruva Aliu

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has sacked his Commissioner for Roads and Bridges, Okojie Newton.

The ministry was created by the Obaseki administration after his re-election for a second term as governor.

A statement by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, said Obaseki wished Okojie well in his future endeavours.

The statement read: “The governor thanked the commissioner for his service to the state and wished him well in his future endeavours.

“It is unfortunate that we have not been able to make the envisaged progress in our road infrastructure particularly in the last 12months.

“Sadly, the commissioner, as much as he had tried, had not been able to make significant progress for the state government to achieve its goal.”

He said the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Osikhena Ojior, would take charge until a new commissioner is appointed.

