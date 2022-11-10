By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CTY – THE Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the 6th annual alaghodaro summit of the Governor Godwin Obaseki led administration as a “hollow ritual.”



This criticism is as the state marks Obaseki’s 6th year in office with summit where the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission, Saratu Umar; the Executive Vice Chairman, Signal Alliance Technology Holdings Limited, Collins Onuegbu and Head Transitions, MasterCard Foundation, Ukinebo Dare are among panelists expected to speak at the summit today.



According to the Special Adviser, Media Projects to Obaseki, Crusoe Osagie, the summit has the theme, “Edo’s Transformation: Partnerships, Resilience, Impact,” and would rally private investors and captains of industry towards bolstering the government’s efforts at making Edo State the most investment-friendly sub-national in Nigeria.



He said the experts will share their insights during a plenary tagged, ‘Achieving Competitiveness,’ with discussions focused on skills development, infrastructure, tax reforms, investment promotion and technology innovation.



But the state chairman of the APC, Col David Imuse (rtd) described the annual summit as a celebration of incompetence adding that the claims by the government that this year’s summit would showcase the various businesses and Made-in-Edo products, is even worrisome “in a state where the policy since 2016 has been to destroy and demolish every trace of entrepreneurship.”



In a statement by Victor Osehobo, the party’s Assistant State Publicity Secretary, Col Imuse said, the registration of “Alaghodaro Company Limited by Guarantee (GTE) is a grand ploy by Governor Obaseki to legitimize his annual ritual of wasting Edo tax payers monies by uniting his cronies and business allies under one business name, while bolstering the government’s efforts at sustaining Edo State as the most investment-unfriendly state in Nigeria.

“In six years, and true to his campaign promise, Governor Obaseki has succeeded in making Edo grounded again with his demolition of Edo state legacy assets like the Central Hospital, the Nigerian Observer while wasting billions of Naira on such white elephant projects like the Benin Enterprise and Industrial Park, the Benin Innovation Hub, Edo Tech Park, the Edo Refinery and Petrochemicals Company, the Gelegele Seaport, the University of Innovation, the Benin Technical College.”

