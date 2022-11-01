By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has joined other well meaning Nigerians to condole with the government and people of Anambra State, over the death of Chief Mbazulike Amechi, declaring that his death would be felt by the entire nation.

In a condolence statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi on Tuesday, Obasanjo noted that Nigerians have been inspired, over the years, by Hon. Chief Amechi’s brilliant career which straddled the politics and community leadership in the country.

Obasanjo according to Akinyemi, recalled the late statesman joined others like Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Nnamdi Azikiwe and Chief Anthony Enahoro, among others, in their evergreen proposition way back in 1960 for Nigeria to be granted independence from our erstwhile colonial masters.

“His has been a life of tireless, selfless and patriotic service to the fatherland as a nationalist, patriot, an indefatigable politician and unyielding activist, at various times in his life.

“Chief Amechi will also be remembered as one who gave of his best as a member of the first Federal Cabinet after independence in such capacity as Federal Minister of Aviation in 1962. Even before then, he was elected as a member of the Federal House of Representative in 1959.

“A decent and amiable gentleman, he commanded the respect and admiration of his peers and associates. He was an exemplary politician with integrity who demonstrated that politics was an avenue not for mindless enrichment but for rendering faithful service,” Obasanjo who has returned to South Africa from Congo on Tuesday, was quoted as having said.

RELATED NEWS