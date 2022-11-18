By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AMIDST economic challenges, Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, hailed the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Stanel Group, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu over empowerment and employment of youth including massive investments in Nigeria.

Obasanjo made the commendation while receiving Uzochukwu and Stanel’s top management team at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital during a courtesy visit on Tuesday.

Obasanjo stressed that young people should be assets to any nation, because of their energy and resourcefulness in moving all aspects of life forward.

However, the elder statesman pointed that when the youth are provided the right tools, support and opportunities that nation is on the path of progress, peace and prosperity which bring about stability and resilience, but if these are missing they turn to be threat and thorn in the flesh.

He said also that the wise thing to do is to position youths to become national assets while acknowledging band appreciating Uzochukwu how he started and now a great asset to Nigeria including the world.

Earlier, leader of the Stanel Group delegation, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, briefed him (Obasanjo) as a father of Nigeria and Africa on some of the Group’s ongoing projects across the country.

Pleased with the giant strides, the former president said, “Those who invest in bad times, are actually positioned to prosper in good times.

“You are solving a major problem of Nigeria which is unemployment. Thank you, Dr Stanley.”

According to a source, Stanel Group Chairman and CEO will be commissioning a world class 5-Star hotel in the heart of Lagos in coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Uzochukwu also took to his Instagram page about his visit along with his team to former President Obasanjo @stanleyuzochukwu and said, “Yesterday, we were so honored @stanelworld to be hosted by a transgenerational trailblazer and leader, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR, the former President of Nigeria at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta.

“As a father of the nation, we briefed him on some of our ongoing projects across the country and he was well pleased with what we are doing @stanelworld.”

