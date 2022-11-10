By James Ogunnaike

The Oba-Elect of Orile Ilawo in Odeda local government area of Ogun State, Professor Alexander Olusegun MacGregor, has brokered peace between the two warring factions causing mayhem in the community.

At the peace meeting convened by Professor MacGregor, the rival groups agreed to work together in peace on the platform of the same Community Development Association, CDA, for prosperity of Ilawo communities.

It will be recalled that two rival groups engaged, last week, in a bloody clash which left no fewer than four persons injured.

During the peace meeting, the two factions revealed that the clash was as a result of a long-standing rivalry between a recognized CDA under the aegis of ‘Omo Ilu’ and another breakaway faction which dated back to 2012.

Both groups, while recalling what led to the rivalry during the meeting which was also witnessed by Chiefs of Orile Ilawo and other community leaders, revealed that the crisis was fuelled by inappropriate sharing of N50, 000 given to the CDA.

At the end of the meeting, the community leaders were made to apologize to one another with a promise never to engage in violence within and outside the community.

The breakaway faction was also implored to rejoin the mainstream CDA with a resolution to be fair and equitable in sharing of benefits in the community.

Both groups were led to the meeting by Alhaji Takiu Shoaga on one side, and Saubana Balogun, on the other side.

