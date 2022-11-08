The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Tuesday, swore in 1,300 corps members of the 2022 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 set deployed to Abia for the one-year mandatory national service.

The Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Muhummad Fadah, said that the corps members comprised 630 males and 670 females.

He spoke at the swearing-in ceremony held at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Umunna in Bende Local Government Area.

Fadah, represented by the State Coordinator of the scheme, Mr Julius Ekeh, congratulated the corps members on the successful completion of their academic programmes and mobilisation for the national service.

He urged them to avail themselves of the unique opportunity to participate actively in all the camp activities during the three-week orientation.

Fadah further admonished them to always ponder over the significance of the oath they took and be guided by its spirit and letters.

He cautioned them against indulging in cultism, drug abuse and other social vices.

The NYSC boss also urged them to use the social media only for the promotion of unity and other positive purposes rather than rumour peddling and the promotion of hatred.

He further advised them to be security conscious at all times and avoid putting themselves in harm’s way.

He assured them of the opportunity to develop thier entrepreneurial capacity through the scheme’s Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

“I am happy to inform you that many of your predecessors, who embraced vocational and entrepreneurial training on the SAED platform, are now successful business owners.

“I, therefore, encourage you to stay off the long queue of job seekers by choosing from the various skill sets and participate fully in all the training sessions,’’ Fadah said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the oath of allegiance was administered by the state Acting Chief Judge, Justice Lilian Abai, represented by Justice Chimezie Nwakamma.

