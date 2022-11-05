…Hails Choice Of Okowa As Atiku’s Vice

The South-South and South-East Zones of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) have commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for his laudable achievements in infrastructural development, youth and women empowerment in the state.

NYCN also lauded the choice of Governor Okowa as the Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP, saying Atiku Abubakar and Okowa as a perfect match for next year’s election.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday in Asaba after a joint session of the South-South and South-East leadership and stakeholders forum led by Deputy President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Comrade Innocent Nduanya, the youths commended Governor Okowa for the relative peace and infrastructural development in the state.

Nduanya described Okowa as a youth-friendly governor and commended the Commissioner for Youth Development, Comrade Ifeanyi Egwunyenga and the State Chairman NYCN Chairman, Kenneth Okorie, for protecting the interests of the youths of the state.

He called on the Federal Government, Governors and leaders all over the country to tackle the issue of flooding in the region to intervene and assist farmers whose crops have been destroyed by the ravaging flood.

“Deltans know that Governor Okowa has done so well and it is their duty to support the candidate of the party because there is need for continuity.

“For Deltans, the ball is in your court, we are not

from here but our research has shown that Okowa has done well as far as youth empowerment which is our core area of interest, the governor has done well in youth, women empowerments and infrastructural development in the state and we really commend him for his giant strides and we will continue to pray for him for greater opportunities,” he said.

He remarked that Delta has been very peaceful, adding that PDP made a better choice in choosing Governor Okowa as Vice-Presidential candidate of the party.

“For what we have seen in the past few days we have been in Delta, we want to seriously thank him for working with the youths because from my investigation 50 percent of members of his cabinet are youths and that is what we crave for.

“Our prayer always is for God to give us good leaders that will have the interests of the youths and country in mind, and what we expect from the next government is that we want youthful cabinet at the state and federal government in the next administration.” he added.

According to Nduanya, election is around the corner and as young people with experience in leadership, rallying is not enough because nobody has won election by rally alone.

“What is important for the youths is to go for their Permanent Voter Cards PVCs, you can’t desire for change with just spoken word. The youths must ensure they get their PVCs because that’s the only way they can change the narrative,” Nduanya stated.

Also speaking, Vice President South-South, Comrade Innocent Ajayi commended the chairman and congratulated the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Commissioner for Youths for successfully hosting the first joint session of the NYCN.

“From our assessment, we are proud of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. The kind of reception we got and the massive infrastructure we have assessed we are convinced that he is doing well.

“He believes in the development of young people and we are proud of the massive infrastructure and empowerments he has put on ground for the good of Deltans and residents.

“For us as a zone, Gov. Okowa has done very well and by the grace of God this meeting will also be expanded to the South West region and we will be moving from state to state but Delta has just set the ball rolling.”

On his part, Vice-President South East, Amb. Smart Uwakwe, said the economy of the region has been crippled by insecurity and sit-at-home order.

He called on the Federal Government and security agencies to curb the alarming rate of killings in the region and forster better relationship with the youths to bring back the economy of the South East.

“We call on the Federal Government to ensure speedy completion of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Road before the end of the Buhari administration.

“We also call on the Federal Government to support SMEs and manufacturing industries which is the hub of employment in the country.

“And finally let me call on INEC to ensure free, fair and transparent election as the youths are ever ready to resist any attempt to rig the 2023 general elections,”

Welcoming delegates to the conference, Chairman NYCN Delta State Chapter, Comrade Kenneth Okorie thanked delegates for honouring the youths of Delta at the conference.

He said Delta was delighted to host the first joint session of the South-South and South-East leadership and stakeholders Forum.

He pointed out that youths of the zone will continue to look inward to resolve issues bothering on their various zones and how to they could be solved.

Comrade Okorie was also conferred with the distinguished medal of honour for excellence service to humanity as the 2022 Role Model in Leadership and Outstanding Youth Leader of the Year by the Publisher of Nigeria Radar Magazine, Mr Tony Okwunebe.

