By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Immediate past president of the Catholic Women Organization of the Catholic Church of Divine Mercy, Ifeoma Nwuke has concluded plan to launch her book, an inspirational genre on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

The book, ‘Soothing Waters: God’s Word As Nourishment For The Soul’, is centred on inspiring everyone with profound words of wisdom and knowledge gleaned from the Bible through Ifeoma’s daily profound longing spent in peaceful moments with the Lord.

In a statement, Nwuke, disclosed that, as a keen advocate of women and youth development, she has prepared herself over the course of religious journey through her consistent service in the The Lord’s vineyard.

Through this, “I have put my faith into actions as a successful community leader and an entrepreneur who has integrated these godly values into my leadership style”.

Nwuke is a member of the Parish Pastoral Council of the Church of Divine Mercy and Vice Chairman of the Devotion Committee, she is also the Spiritual Director of the St. Jude’s Society of the Parish. She is the Counsellor and a facilitator who serves in the ‘Leading For Mission’ apostolate.

