By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Nigerian Union of Pensioners have called on Senator Atiku Bagudu to upward review the pensions of Kebbi state retirees.

The call was made in Birnin Kebbi by the representative of the National chairman of NUP, Comrade Ahmed Ibrahim Gazali, the Senior Assistant General Secretary of the union.

According to him, Bagudu deserves accolades for prompt payments of pensions and not owing a single month. He appealed to him to review the pensions of Kebbi retirees as they have not for once enjoyed it despite series of workers salaries adjustments from Obasanjo’s time to date.

He described the pensions of many retirees in Kebbi as peanuts particularly those who retired many years ago.

The National scribe also asked the organised labour in the state under Comrade Umar Halidu Alhassan to assist NUP on the struggle for the upward review of pensions, while lauding their efforts towards the payments of gratuities he urged them to seek from the governor the furnishings of NUP secretariat in Birnin Kebbi built solely from the minor deductions which is commendable he said.

