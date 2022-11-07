From left: Ime Udo, President, Nigeria Association of Travel Operators NATOP; Yinka Ladipo, representative of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies NANTA; Obi Asika, Founder and CEO of Storm 360; Ayoola Gbade-Bello, CEO BYCEP; Chief Folorunsho Coker, Director General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, NTDC; Dorothy Duruaku, Director, International Tourism Promotion and Cooperation, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture FMIC, and Tunde Kolade, Vice President Southwest Zone, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria, FTAN.

By Yemisi Suleiman

In an effort to reinvent the nation’s tourism industry, the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) has launched a new product, “Tourism Hackathon Nigeria.”

Announcing the new innovation, while addressing journalists in Lagos on Tuesday, October 25, the Director General of NTDC, Chief Folorunsho Coker stated that the product is being launched to utilise the potential of tourism for economic growth.

He stated that across the world, tourism has evolved to become one of the fastest growing industries. “This growth has been driven by the deployment of advanced technology in travel and an increased holiday culture. Indeed, the opportunities embedded in tourism are enormous.

“However, to fully utilize the potentials of tourism for economic growth, we recognize that we cannot revert to the old ways of working, there is an urgent need to reflect and rethink what we do and how we do it. Therefore, we have identified the need to deploy technological solutions for sectoral growth across the tourism value chain in Nigeria.” Mr. Coker said.

Explaining the rationale behind launching Hackathon at this time, The NTDC boss said the world has just been through covid, and one of the worst affected industries is tourism.

“Tourism in terms of transportation, hospitality and entertainment which really suffered and we have had to rethink how the business is done and try to recover from pre-covid times. We have also had to reimagine how tourism is engaged, in reimagining, we realized that technology is an accelerator in terms of recovery. Who knows the problems of Nigeria better than Nigerians so, we decided to come and start off this process of solving the major problems in the tourism ecosystem.

“As a Corporation, we launched “Tour Nigeria” as the strategic vision to market domestic tourism across the country in 2017 and we also designed an ambitious plan to reinvent the tourism industry through the CHIEF PLAN, which is an acronym that stands for Corporate Governance, Human Capital Development, Infrastructure Development, Events and Financing. We have come up with the “Hackathon” to provide unique and innovative solutions to identified challenges and gaps across the tourism value chain in Nigeria, using digital tools that will be developed at scale within the next 18-24 months,” he said.

According to the NTDC DG, some of the identified challenges burdening businesses within the ecosystem include: Proper Pricing, Safe Payment channels, Access to market, Customer service and retention, and Bookings and reservations. Other issues raised include Data Collection and Analytics, Distribution, Setup, System Issues, Supply Chain and Logistics.

He emphasised that the goal of NTDC is to improve the country’s ranking on the World Economic Forum competitiveness index by harnessing the growing popularity of digital technology to solve prevalent problems across the tourism value chain in Nigeria.

He informs “We want to be able to imagine a future in which a tourist’s journey experience is fully enhanced by the digitization of all support activities (from the pre-booking stages until the destination experience), with more digital interactions supported by data shared in a customized, secure and private way between the different players within the tourism ecosystem.”

To achieve this desired objective, Coker says they are looking for ideas that are scalable and sustainable on a use-case basis. Ideas, such as smart integration of information (Smart City), Multimodal mobility services, Customized route optimization, Ideas with sustainability in mind, Virtual and Augmented Reality. “The opportunities are limitless through technology which is why we’re reaching out to the tech community to come up with new ideas for the sector.” He noted.

The initiative he says is a collaborative effort of the private and public sector, where the private sector brings the intellectual capacity, and the public sector provides the enabling resources that will help the ideas thrive.

“The hackathon creates an avenue for carefully selected developers from the 6 geo-political zones of the country to develop digital tools that aim to solve some of the frictions and dislocations experienced across the industry. With the support of the UNWTO, and the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, we believe we can achieve these objectives.” He said.

