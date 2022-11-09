The Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, through the Employee Compensation Scheme, ECS, has provided succour to 50 workers of the Fund, who suffered body injuries or loss of body parts with Prosthesis and othorpeadic technology devises.

Speaking while presenting the the devices to one of the batches of beneficiaries in Abuja, the General Manager, Cooperate Affairs of NSITF, Ijeoma Okoronkwo, assured that the fund was determined to deliver on its mandate to workers injured in the course of performing their jobs

The Employee compensation Scheme, ECS, of the NSITF is a product of the Employee Compensation Act 2010 which provides for the payment of compensation to all employees in both public and private sectors.

Okoronkwo said, “It is in furtherance of the delivery of its mandate that the NSITF empowered over 50 workers injured in the course of performing their jobs with Prosthesis, orthopeadic devices. “

Okoronkwo said the Fund has been apt in providing the needed support to injured workers, adding, “By section section 26(1) of our act, the NSITF board and of course the fund has the power to provide for the injured employee any medical, surgical, hospital, nursing or other care or treatment.”

She said a large number of workers with one disability or the other suffered in the course of duty have been on a monthly payroll of the NSITF.

According her, “The scheme which has been empowered by the employee compensation act of 2010 provides that workers should be insured with the scheme and what it means is that all employers are mandated to pay one percent of the total emolument of their workers into the scheme and once that is done the scheme will cover them.”

Four of the beneficiaries including a banker Geoffrey Ubaga, who was involved in an auto crash, Osundu Okwudiri Samuel former staff of EEDC, who lost one upper limb and a lower limb while working to restore electric power, Ifeoma Ayogu, a former staff of Paiko pharmaceutical industry and Abdullahi Musa who spoke appreciated NSITF for coming to their rescue.

