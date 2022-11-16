By Patrick Omorodion

To avoid tragedy at the 21st National Sports Festival, tagged Delta 2022, the Sports and Youth Development Ministry has ordered that all Technical Officials coming to the event must be certified fit to officiate by a medical doctor from a government recognised hospital.

A memo to this effect which was issued and signed on behalf of the Director in-charge of the festival by Mrs Lateef Olabisi has been sent to all the secretaries general of the sports federations under the sports ministry.

Titled ‘Medical Certificate Of Fitness For Officiating Officials’, the memo read “a medical certificate of fitness for all the officiating officials is compulsory before they would be allowed to participate in the forthcoming 21st National Sports Festival tagged ,”Delta 2022”.

The memo stressed that “the Medical Assessment must be carried out in a government recognised hospital (and) duly signed by a Medical Doctor with his/her MDCN folio number”.

To buttress the seriousness and importance of the fitness test, the sports ministry in a separate directive signed by the secretary, Subcommittee of the festival’s Main Organising Committee, MOC, Dr. Samuel Ogbondeminu, said the result must state the “Blood Pressure and Fasting Blood Sugar of the concerned officials”.

The National Sports Festival which will be hosted by Delta state for the first time will run from November 28 to December 10, 2022 in Asaba.

RELATED NEWS