NSCDC

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Akwa Ibom Command, has impounded nine trucks loaded with 400,000 litres of suspected adulterated petroleum products and nabbed two suspects.

The State Commandant, Mr Suleiman Mafara, disclosed this in a statement issued in Uyo and made available to newsmen.

Mafara said the seizure was made possible by a combined team of the NSCDC operatives, Nigerian Army and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

He explained that the operations lasted between Nov. 12 and Nov. 20 at Eket, Ikot Abasi and Etinan Local Government Areas where the trucks were impounded with the products.

He said that some drivers of the trucks ran away on sighting security operatives and only two were apprehended during the operations.

“The command has through the concerted, coordinated and collaborative efforts with the Nigerian Army and IPMAN successfully cracked down on criminals who sabotage activities in the oil and gas sector.

“This is as part of the fight of oil theft and illegal bunkering in the Niger Delta and in furtherance of the directive of the Commandant-General.

“We impounded nine trucks containing petroleum products such as AGO, LPFO and crude oil. The fight is ongoing and we will not relent until we rid the state of criminal elements,” Mafara said.

The commandant applauded the synergy the corps enjoyed with sister security agencies and well-meaning groups such as IPMAN all through the joint operations.

He said the agency was ready and willing to partner with individuals, organisations and groups in the interest of the country.

He warned criminals to desist from sabotaging the mainstay of the nation’s economy, adding that the suspects would be charged to court on conclusion of investigation. (NAN)

