The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has promised a hitch-free sports festival set to commence at the Stephen Keshi stadium, Asaba, in Delta state.

Mr Emeka Peters, the NSCDC Public Relations officer, disclosed this in a press statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria )NAN) on Friday in Asaba.

The statement said that the assurance was given on Friday by the State NSCDC Commandant, Akinsanya Iskilu, when he paid an unscheduled visit to the Stephen Keshi International Stadium to ascertain the level of preparedness in terms of security amongst others before, during and after the event.

He said that plain clothed officers have been strategically deployed within and outside the perimeter of the venue to gather first hand security and Intelligent information that could lead to the arrest of would-be trouble makers who attempt to break the law and order before, during and after the sports festival.

He urged road users to obey all traffic rules, road signs and obey all instructions from security officials and make good use of alternative routes provided for the free flow of traffic.

He maintained that there won’t be any issues with traffic if road users are obedient, patient and are ready to comply with traffic rules, road signs and instructions.

He said other security agencies are on standby, working tirelessly in synergy to ensure a hitch-free, traffic-free, and successful event.

He advised members of the public to cooperate with the security agencies and assured residents of the State tight security before, during and after the event. (NAN)

RELATED NEWS