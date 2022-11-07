Mrs. Kupchi

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The National Population Commission would recruit approximately 15,000 adhoc staff for the conduct of the 2023 Population and Housing census in Benue state.

The NPC Federal Commissioner for Benue state, Mrs. Patricia Kupchi made this known on Monday while launching the online E-recruitment Portal for the 2023 Population and Housing Census at the NPC Headquarters in Makurdi.

The Commissioner explained that “we are looking at approximately 15,000 adhoc staff which is quite huge. The number of functionaries to be recruited in each category will depend on the number of available vacancies in each State, which will be derived largely from the total number of Enumeration Areas (EA) in the States.

While recalling that the Commission had earlier launched the E-recruitment Portal for the conduct of the 2022 Trial Census, Mrs. Kupchi said, “I am happy to inform you all that it was a huge success and lessons have been learnt and today we are inaugurating a much improved E-recruitment Portal for the successful conduct of the next Population and Housing Census in April 2023.

While commending Governor Samuel Ortom for supporting the process, the Commissioner noted that “to carry out the gigantic task of conducting accurate and reliable census, there is the need for the recruitment of manpower that will carry out this exercise.

“The need to be fair and transparent in the recruitment process has led the Commission to introduce the online recruitment portal and train the officers that will superintend over this important census recruitment process.

“I am happy to inform you that the Commission will through the online recruitment process request for applicants from the following categories of field staff that will be needed to prosecute the next Census.

She said those to be recruited includes: Facilitators, Training Centre Administrators, Monitoring & Evaluations Officers, Data Quality Managers, Data Quality Assistants, Supervisors and Enumerators.

“To ensure a fair, efficient and transparent recruitment selection process, the Federal Commissioners will, in addition to the existing team at the State level, constitute a Local Government Area Recruitment Team (LRRT) which will comprise of 3 persons made up of The Comptrollers (Chairperson), One NPC staff who has NPC file number (as _ Desk officer/Secretariat) and Local Government Officials.

“The State Recruitment Review Team (SRRT), who are already profiled, are to train the Local Government Area Recruitment Team (LRRT) in conjunction with the officer that will be sent from the headquarters.

“The Local Government Recruitment Team will work to ensure that prospective applicants in hard-to-reach areas, difficult terrains and areas with no network coverage have the opportunity to apply to serve as census functionaries and are appropriately accommodated on the recruitment portal.

The Headquarters Recruitment Team (HRT) in conjunction with State Recruitment Review Team (SRRT) will train the Local Government Area Recruitment Team and monitor the recruitment exercise in the LGAs.

“The Commission assures you that the advertisement requesting for application will be placed in State print and electronic media, as well as the Commission’s

dedicated website and social media platforms.

“To us in the Commission, the quality of staff that will perform the census activities are very important. Therefore, having good knowledge of the content of the census document, the technique and the organization of the census process is key to the success of the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

“The quality of the recruitment process will reflect on the quality of the data to be collected and ultimately the success of the 2023 census. While a good recruitment exercise will not by itself necessarily guarantee a successful census, a badly conducted recruitment process will inevitably lead to problems and increase the risk of an unsuccessful census.

The launching of the online E-recruitment portal for the 2023 census in the state marks the beginning of the online recruitment process whereby Nigerians from all demography and gender can hook on to the website that will be provided by the Commission to fill the online form and get themselves registered to be recruited.

“Let me use this opportunity to assure you that the bulk of personnel for the 2023 Census will be drawn from the communities where they are resident. This will remove the huge logistics of moving personnel across the State. Consequently, every community will have the opportunity of contributing to the census workforce thereby ensuring that the people are adequately counted.

“I want to use this occasion to promise you that the Commission is on course and will continue to be fair and transparent as we approach the 2023 Population and Housing Census.”

