Chief Executive Officer of Loveworld Incorporated, Pastor Deola Phillips, has expressed optimism that the forthcoming Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, which holds on Friday and Saturday, from 3pm daily, will be supernatural.

Speaking to journalists after sensitizing thousands of Christ Embassy members, the cleric said Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris is a glorious event looked forward to by millions of souls across the globe because of the divine encounters many have testified to from previous editions.

She said: “We are out here to tell the world about the healing stream live service with the man of God Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. The service will come up on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. This edition will be more powerful, the blind will see, the lame will walk and the dead will be raised. We are here to tell the world that Jesus is the same yesterday, today and forever and we are telling the world to participate in this healing stream.

“The best of it is that people can join the programme right from their homes or visit any of our centres to be part of the service. You can also log on to any of our love world channels, Superscreen, and on FMs and other print media platforms. You will be connected to the supernatural hand of God. We want everyone to tell their neighbours, friends, and colleagues about the event. We want the world to seize this opportunity to experience the SuperNatural Hands of God.”

