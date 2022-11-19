John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council of the Labour Party has expressed confidence that Northern Nigeria which is currently the nation’s poverty capital will enjoy prosperity under an Obi-Datti-led LP administration if voted into power come 2023.

Chief Spokesperson of the Campaign, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, said this when he appeared on a live Radio Programme, on Bright FM, Abuja.

Tanko said the Labour Party, (LP) Candidate, who served for two terms as Governor of Anambra State, was determined and committed to changing the Nigerian story for good.

According to him, the candidate and his team of patriots recognize the huge potentials that exist in northern Nigeria with regards to agriculture hence they are determined to direct energy to aggressive agricultural production and Agro-allied business in order pull the population out of poverty.

Tanko noted that Obi would not only focus on agricultural production but would ensure value addition before export in order to earn the much needed foreign exchange for national development.

Speaking about the LP’s plans to ensure credible polls, he explained that the party has stated engaging and recruiting volunteers who will work round the clock to ensure that results of total Votes cast in each Polling booth is transmitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) server before they leave leave.

The volunteers which he nicknamed cell “soldiers ” he said, “…would be stationed at each Polling booth all over the country and would be willing to stay untill the result is announced and transmitted to INEC server.“

According to him, the Labour Party was strengthening its systems and funding options in order to avoid the hijack of the “Take back Nigeria Project “ by money bags.

This, he explained, was the reason behind the decision to embrace the rowdfunding option among others.

Tanko described crowdfunding as one of the most civilised way of funding political campaigns adding that no individual with honest means could fund political campaign alone.

