• Tells Igbo: Stop lamenting insecurity, ask Peter Obi, others for plans for S/East

By Kennedy Mbele

Hakeem Baba Ahmed is the spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), one of the six groups that hosted five presidential candidates in Kaduna recently during which the candidates made presentations on their plans for the North and Nigeria ahead of the 2023 elections.

The candidates include Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (All Progressives Congress, APC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party, PDP) and Mr. Peter Obi (Labour Party, LP). In this interview, Hakeem Baba Ahmed speaks on the Kaduna parley and the aftermath. Excerpts:

READ ALSO: I didn’t say Peter Odili was my classmate – Obi

Give us an understanding of what happened concerning your decision to invite the presidential candidates of political parties to the Kaduna parley?

We invited six candidates, five turned up and exercised the privilege to address the North and the nation and, from their presentations, it was a great outing because you hardly get this kind of a platform. Secondly it wasn’t intended to be a decision-making platform. It was meant to provide the candidates an opportunity to engage the North and Nigeria directly on what they want to do about problems that are peculiar to the North and the nation in general and how they intend to tackle them, and then to get a feedback in terms of what they have for us as elders and other stakeholders in the North, what represents challenges that should be taken up by the next President. So, from our perspective, it was a tremendously successful exercise.

What came up predominantly to you from that engagement? Was there anything that was surprising to you from the presentations of the five that turned up?

The fact that they accepted to come at all, that was…

Who did you think was not going to come?

We thought everybody would come. We expected everybody.

So you were not surprised that the five turned up?

Hmmm, no. What is surprising about it is that in this age when there is a lot of divisiveness, suspicion, people saying “this is ours”, this is not ours”, a group from the North, six groups from the North, one part of the country which has a stake in terms of who becomes Mr. President, came together and said, “Why don’t we call at least the frontrunners to Arewa House in Kaduna and put them through a process that says ‘tell us what you will do for the North’”. And they all came except Senator Kwankwaso. Five of them came. Let me remind you because this is something you already know. This is a highly, intensely politicized environment. People suspect everything. I was listening to a program which featured Kingsley Moghalu and some of the issues raised there are pertinent to me. There is a very little faith in all (our) processes and there is a very little trust which is why President Buhari is going to find it very difficult to manage this transition in the redesigning of the national currency. Politicians are even more sensitive to this. Imagine what it means for a group of six of northern groups to say to four southern candidates and two from the North, “Why don’t you come over and tell northerners what you will do for them?”

The meeting was for the interest of the North. Who perhaps among the presidential candidates did a better job from the position of leaders of the North on this?

I should let you know, before they came, we had sent them 10 issues in form of questions or propositions, “What will you do about these: Insecurity, poverty level and education?” The current things we believe represent the core concerns of the North. All of them, in one way or the other, addressed them, alongside other issues. For me, I would say that all of them considered the issues we raised very seriously and they paid adequate attention to them.

What do you think the presentations, now that you have listened to the candidates, portend? Do you think that Nigerians are being presented with the best candidates that are available?

I am afraid that question is a little bit hasty now. What is available is the candidate. That’s the truth. We have 18 Nigerians who are being put out by their parties and we have to choose one of them. To answer your question directly, I don’t think so. But, we have a democratic process that is broken. You have to understand this. Substantially, the candidates that are contesting are people who fought to be where they are today. Whether we like it or not, they have spent anything between hundreds of millions and hundreds of billions. The amount of money you have determines the quality of your leadership.

So money is going to play a major role in this election?

Absolutely! It will even play a bigger role in the election.

Is there anything that can be done to stop that?

Yes. What we did in Kaduna can be sustained in different ways. You can actually take away the money as much as it is possible to do and try and see if you can present to Nigerians, more or less, a clearer picture of the candidates. This is what they represent, this is what they look like, these are their thinking processes and perhaps add a question like, are they thinking through some of the issues like we asked them in Kaduna? “Why do you want to be President after President Buhari?” “Is it to fulfill your personal ambition?” “Is it because you have the money to contest?” Is it that you want to rescue the country and if you want to do that, how are you going to do it?”

The personalities of some of these people, in the minds of many Nigerians, play a major role in who becomes President…

I hope so. They should. When it becomes impossible to distinguish in terms of…these are hugely experienced people. Atiku Abubakar was Vice President, Bola Tinubu was governor for eight years, Peter Obi was governor for eight years, Senator Kwankwaso was governor for eight years, etc. These are hugely experienced people in terms of management of people. They are also people with enough money which enabled them to get to where they are now as candidates. So, the personalities should be scrutinized, absolutely…

They are already scrutinizing themselves…

Yes. It was interesting watching them speak and throw banters at each other but that was not what we were there for. Ours was a very serious business but politicians will always do this. What we did was simply to focus their attention on issues and then to put them before cameras and tell Nigerians, “Look at them and look at what they are saying, look at what they promise and make a judgment”.

Peter Obi talked about purposeful government saddled with issues such as security, unity, economy, education, etc. He then asked Nigerians who should be trusted among the candidates. What is your take?

Yes. This is quite interesting and this brings us to a point where Peter Obi was trying to answer one question we sent to all of them: Why should we trust you? Why do you think you are the best candidate? In that meeting, each of them had 30 minutes presentation first.

And then the question and answer session…

All of them had 10 questions in advance. Two weeks to study the questions and set up teams to prepare responses. One of the questions we sent to each of them in advance was, “Tell us why we should trust you, why should the North trust you, not because you are wealthy, what is it that makes you, and not any of these other 17 candidates, more deserving of our trust?”

What are those things that Northern Nigerians should expect towards the 2023 polls?

If you listened to these three in particular (Tinubu, Atiku and Peter Obi), they were talking in general terms, but everybody will say you have to address the poverty in the North, everybody will say you have to address insecurity, everybody will say the North cannot continue like this, but what we were looking at was specificity. What we agreed after the engagement is that we are going to follow these candidates to the campaign, take their manifestoes and go through them very meticulously and, this is very important, I hope that other parts of the country will find a way of keying into this; if it can be replicated in other ways, it should be done. We need to press these candidates to be more specific in terms of what they want to do. Everybody is talking about security. I can see that five South-East governors are lamenting the spate of insecurity in their region. Challenge these people, including Peter Obi, to tell you what they want to do about South-East? Whatever happens about Nnamdi Kanu, whatever you do, you are going to end up with a major security problem in your hands. What happens for instance if President Buhari’s attempt to redesign the naira ends up in a fiasco and you end up in a situation where you now have to address the fundamentals in fiscal and monetary? Nigerians really need to press our candidates; we need to find out who among these people should be trusted?

• Interview first aired on Channels TV Politics Today

RELATED NEWS