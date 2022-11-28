The Akwa Ibom State PDP governorship candidate, Pastor Umo Eno says the ongoing criticism of the state government by the opposition over the receipts and use of 13% derivation funds accruing to it, is largely borne out of ignorance and mischief.

It will be recall that some opposition governorship candidates in the state have been criticising the state government for not speaking up on the improved cash it received from the 13 percent derivation coffers.

Pastor Eno, who was speaking at the Abak Township Stadium during the PDP Governorship Campaign rally on Monday, said, it was regrettable that persons who ought to know better and enlighten others, had deliberately decided to serve as agents of misinformation and mischief for political gains.

Pastor Umo explained that contrary to the propaganda being orchestrated by the opposition, all funds accruing to the state as proceeds from the statutory 13% derivation, were adequately captured in the 2021 and 2022 budgets and deployed for public good.

Umo said: “My opponents are ignorant of budgeting procedures. You cannot spend money without appropriation. This government had a budget and a Supplementary Budget in 2021. When you do a supplementary budget, it means there is inflow, it means there is additional fund that has come into the coffers which you are going to spend and that is what supplementary budget means.

“So if someone who is a lawmaker, who claims he went to school but doesn’t not know what supplementary budget means, that says a lot about the person.

“If you look at the 2021 and 2022 budgets of the Akwa Ibom State, there is 13% derivation. There are only two ways government can communicate with the people on matters of appropriation: through the budget and through the financial account prepared by the Accountant General. If you look at the financial account, 13% derivation is there”.

The governorship candidate noted that the ongoing mischief shows clearly that some lawmakers earlier elected to the National Assembly from the state are either ignoranant or mischievous about the 13% derivation funds that accrued to the state.

He noted that there was never a time the government was given N600 billion at once as its own share of the derivation cash.

“It has never happened. It comes in trickles and it has been accounted for. This is why you have the roads. This is why you have the hospitals. This is why you have the 21 storey building. This is why you have the airport. This is why you have brand new aircraft for Ibom Air. This is why you have the coconut refinery and industries. Even the US government has affirmed that the Akwa Ibom State government runs a transparent government”.

Umo said, “People should tell Abak people what they will do for tem and how they will do it when they come here to campaign rather than embark on campaign of calumny and misinformation.

“Please do not be deceived by mischief-makers. We are enjoying the dividends of democracy in Akwa Ibom State. The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly passed the supplementary budget.

“Do not let them lie to you. When they come, let them tell you what they will do if elected and how they will do it and not coming to tell you like one of them said in Oron that he would build the Seaport in one month. It is not possible.

“Let the person tell you how and stop the lies. They don’t have a plan. The only party that has a plan is the PDP. They cannot tell you the plan because they don’t have one. I am a business man. I know how to make money out of what I see. I am not talking theory, I’m a practical person”, he declared.

Pastor Eno promised to put in place an oil palm refinery that will make Abak Local Government area an oil palm hub like Malaysia.

He explained: “Before we came to Abak, we made a need assessment of this LGA because some years ago, the Malaysians came to Abak and picked palm fruits and took it to their country, and today, we are importing palm oil from them.

“When I become Governor in 2023, we will return Abak back to its status. We will bring back the oil palm belt to Abak. We will put together an oil palm refinery in Abak so that not only will palm oil be refined, you can also refine palm kernel and do other things. Abak is going to be a hub for oil palm in Akwa Ibom”.

