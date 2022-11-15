By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday, joined the capacity crowd at the Jos township stadium in endorsing the Tinubu-Shettima ticket, the flag bearers of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the 2023 presidential contest.

The President urged party members to march to deliver the APC candidates now that the party has decided.

But the President at a visit to the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba reiterated his earlier commitment to ensuring that every vote counts.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, quoted Buhari as saying, “No election winner will be denied his mandate, irrespective of the party to which they belonged.”

According to the statement, President Buhari was apparently responding to the Campaign Director-General, Governor Simon Lalong who announced the intention to recreate the SDP-Moshood Abiola historic victory in 2023 in a campaign that took off in the same city 30 years ago. That election victory was annulled by the military.

In handing the APC flag to the candidate at the tumultuous occasion, President Buhari said the country needed a man like Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, urging the party faithful to campaign on issues and the abilities of our candidate and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The President reiterated his earlier assurances that he will be at the forefront of this campaign because of his belief in the party.

President Buhari said it is only the APC that can steer Nigeria to fulfill its historic purpose adding that working together with the leadership of the party, the campaign council, and its teeming supporters, the goal will be achieved.

The Chairman of the party, Senator Adamu led other party stalwarts, including Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to call on Nigerians to vote for the APC ticket which is the surest way to the prosperity for the country.

RELATED NEWS