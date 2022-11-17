…Says Kanu has no court case tomorrow, Nov 18

By Steve Oko

Mr Aloy Ejimakor, Special Counsel to the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has debunked speculations in some quarters that Kanu has court case in Abuja tomorrow (Friday, November 18).

Ejimakor in a phone chat with Vanguard in Umuahia, said that the IPOB Leader ” is not appearing in any court tomorrow”.

He also refuted rumours that there would be sit-at-home in the South East tomorrow as a result of the court matter.

Kanu’s lawyer who dismissed the rumour as misleading, urged members of the public to disregard such unsubstantiated speculations.

Ejimakor urged people to go about their legitimate businesses as no sit-at-home was declared in any part of Biafra land.

Kanu’s lawyer advised against peddling of rumours and false reports capable of causing confusion or inflicting further hardship on the people.

He said that anything capable of ruining the economy of South East should be avoided, adding that people should always endeavour to get the right information from the right source.

