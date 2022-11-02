Davido, late Ifeanyi and Pastor Peter Oboh

Ex-British and the Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has said Nigerians need to rally round David ‘Davido’ Adeleke and his partner, Chioma Rowland, over the death of their child.

Oboh, the pugilist-turned cleric, said no one deserves to bury his or her child, noting that Ifeanyi was loved by everyone.

According to Oboh, Founder of Lagos-based Jesus Loves You Ministry, “My condolences to Nigerian No. 1 pop star, singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

“I also wish to sympathise with his spouse, Chioma Rowland.

“The death of their loving son, Ifeanyi Adeleke is heartbreaking. The truth is young Ifeanyi, at three years of age, is too young to depart from us, whatever the case might be.

“But the sad truth is children love adventure. So there is always disaster lurking, which means eyes have to be on them 24/7

“Nevertheless, the world must pray for Davido and Chioma. I want them to know most of us feel their great pains, too,” the ex-boxing champ added.

