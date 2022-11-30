ABIA State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, yesterday read the riot act to crominals troubling the state, saying Abia would no loner be a hiding place for them.

Ikpeazu, who gave the warning during commissioning of the new Eastern Ngwa Divisional Police Headquarters building Umuobiakwa,Obingwa LGA, by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, Said his administration placed the highest premium on security of lives and property since it is the bedrock of sustainable development.

The Divisional Police headquarters was built by the state government.

He appreciated the service commanders of the various security services in the state for their cooperation and hardwork.

Governor Ikpeazu also commended officers and men of the Nigerian police for their selfless service and charged the Inspector General of Police to continue to encourage them for optimal performance.

The governor, while recalling that his administration completed and handed over the brand new Zone 9 Police Headquarters Umuahia to the Nigerian Police assured that it would continue to provide logistics to security agencies to enable them discharge their duties effectively.

The governor disclosed that the cordial working relationship between government and security agencies has yielded positive results, adding that the prevailing peace in the state was attributable to the robust working relationship with all security agencies in the state.

Speaking while commissioning the police headquarters, the Inspector General of Police Alkali Baba Usman, who described the station as up to international standard, noted that it was furnished with 24 hours power which would aide the job of the police.

“IGP Usman noted that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu had through the facility, brought motivation and encouragement to the Nigerian police and promised that his men would justify the gesture with improved performance.

The Inspector General of Police used the forum to thank Governor Ikpeazu for bequeathing to Zone 9 Police Headquarters Umuahia, a permanent and modern office accomodation that was of international standard and for launching an ICT-driven security architecture, in line with international best practices.

He said the governor had, through the gesture, entered the “Guinness Record Book” as Police most friendly governor,” charging his men to protect and defend the facility as their own.

In their goodwill messages, the Chairman, Obingwa LGA Mrs Uloma Nwogu, the Chairman, Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Joseph Nwabeke and Chief Ike Onyenweaku, congratulated the governor on his developmental projects across the state, including the security of lives and property of the citizenry and expressed optimism that he would do more in the Senate in 2023.

“Governor Ikpeazu had earlier handed over the newly built DPO Quarters, Umuobiakwa, to the IGP.

The event was witnessed by the AIG Zone 9 Umuahia Isaac Akinmoyede, and the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Muhammad Bala.

RELATED NEWS