By Adeola Badru

THE Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has called for a deliberate inclusion of youths in governance warning that alienating them in decision-making would be a recipe for an increase in criminality, anarchy and political instability.

He also expressed fears that such scenarios could lead to the destruction of critical infrastructures, loss of livelihoods and by extension, retardation in the economy and national security.

Irabor stated this, weekend, at the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, at the unveiling of Ken Saro-Wiwa Peace and Leadership Centre, Students’ Union Building, OAU.

The CDS said to ensure change in the environment the focus must be on the youths, especially students “because they the change that we desire for the nation’s development, hence the need to build their leadership capabilities.”

He insisted that there must be substantial investments in job opportunities, access to education and good healthcare for Nigerian youths to enable them thrive and contribute positively to society.

According to him, there is a strong correlation between youth engagement and national security, adding that a meaningful interaction and involvement of a youth populace in governance and administration are likely to facilitate a peaceful and conducive environment for economic growth and development.

Irabor said: ‘To having a secured sovereignty, it’s necessary for us to understand that you as men and women are what we are looking up to in the future. You have a role to play at ensuring that not only do we make things work, that also things actually work and the only way you can know how things work is for you to be involved in ensuring that things work.”

The Ken Saro-Wiwa Peace and Leadership Center was recently renovated as part of activities to honour and preserve the contributions of Ken-Saro Wiwa to peace and unity in Nigeria.

The renovation of the centre was a collaboration among the students’ union, the University and a committee of peace and unity ambassadors led by the CDS, General Irabor. The high point of the unveiling was the launch of the unity wall within the building.

RELATED NEWS