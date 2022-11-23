Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said the Commission is not going back on its decision to upload the results of the 2023 general elections on its portal.

Yakubu state this at the National Stakeholders Forum on the 2023 general elections organised by the Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room.

2023: Court refuses to order INEC to resume CVR

According to the INEC chairman, uploading results to the portal would enable Nigerians to have a real-time view of the results as they are being collated.

He said the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) has come to stay and that there will be no provision for incident form on election day.

Yakubu stressed that INEC’s loyalty is to Nigerians and not to anyone.

Meanwhile, Yakubu said the Commission is also partnering with necessary institutions in the country to track the spending of politicians during the campaign period and on election day.

The chairman said INEC will on Thursday publish a summary of the legal provisions for election expenses for Nigerians to also be able to monitor the situation.

Yakubu, however, expressed concern over the current security situation in the country.

According to the INEC boss said this is further heightened by recent attacks on political parties during campaigns and on INEC’s facilities in Ogun and other states.

