By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Nigerian Police has dismissed reports in a section of the media that a car belonging to a worshipper was stolen from the Redeemer Christian Church of God, RCCG, camp ground in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

The 21st Edition of Abuja Special Holy Ghost Service held at the ground between November 10 and 12.

An online report had quoted a painter, Gabriel Oluwagbenga, as saying that his car was stolen from the camp ground on November 12.

Read Also: LIVE UPDATES: It’s Qatar vs Ecuador in World Cup opener

The Divisional Police Officer, Goshen‎ Police station, CSP Eunice Ogbudu, said worshippers were always advised to use designated parking lots, as parking outside of them could be risky.

She said: “I was in my office on Saturday morning at about 8am when one Mr Ogunjobi Tunde came to say that his car was stolen.

“I asked where? He said opposite RCCG Keffi Camp ground. I was embarrassed, because myself and my officers were fully on ground and I was getting updates from them.

“Why didn’t you park at the designated car park? He said that was where he used to park whenever he comes for the programme.

“The designated car parks inside the camp ground are big enough to take more than five thousand vehicles, but because they don’t want to wait any further that is why they park outside.

“I took down his complaints, his details and the photocopy of his particulars and I sent it to the Commissioner of Police in Lafia.

“I also relayed to other Divisions to be on the look out for the said car during their patrol for possible recovery.

“For now, we are yet to receive any information about the car,” she said.

Regional Head of Security at the church who declined to give his name, said the mission through the Continental Overseer had informed congregants through their pastors, that there were allotted car parks for worshippers.

“As the Head of Security, I immediately informed the provincial heads and the information went round the whole Abuja Family worshippers with an internal memo that cars should be parked at designated places.

“The event started on Thursday with Praise Night with limited vehicles to control, but on Friday, which was the main day, we came prepared.

Aside from the Redeemed Volunteers, Chaplains, we had Nigeria Police, Army, Civil Defense, FRSC, VIO and DSS who were readily available controlling vehicles to free the highway for motorists.

“The programme was a success except for a worshipper who alleged that his car was stolen.

“The Camp ground was the place designated for parking. However, some of the worshippers disobeyed the security order. They park where they felt would be easy for them to pull out after the programme to avoid delay.

“All effort by our security personnel to stop them from parking there proved abortive.

“I was surprised to receive a call from one of the worshippers who alleged that his car was stolen during the event.

“I directed him to make an official report to the Police Division who are by law to handle such a case, which he did.

“Immediately, I put a call to the Goshen DPO to intimate her about the case and she said the man has come to log his complaint.

“We pray he recovers the car, but worshippers should always obey instructions. If he had obeyed the security officers, his car would have been saved,” he explained.

RELATED NEWS