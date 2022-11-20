The quest of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to take over government affairs at Ogun State 2023, NNPP will receive an additional boost Tuesday.

This is because it is set to witness the unveiling ceremony of Alhaja Shakirat Idris Arowolo, the running mate to the governorship candidate of the party, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo.

The unveiling scheduled for the NNPP State Secretariat at FAJ House, Car Wash bus stop, Adatan Abeokuta, kicks off at 10 am.

Aside from distinguished personalities expected at the unveiling, a legion of entertainment performers have been lined up.

The list includes raves of the moment, Otunba Femi Fadipe, a.k.a Femo Lancaster; Omoba Rilly Ayinde, Tope Indomie, Sil Buggatti, K3 De Ultimate, and T.Fat.

The NNPP has become a strong contender in the 2023 general election in the country, more so in the Southwest, where it reiterates its commitment to delivering the much elusive dividends of democracy to the people of the “Gateway State”, as Ogun State is known.

With amiable and hardworking Comrade Sunday Olaposi Ogunni as State Chairman, it has demonstrated that its strongholds remain the southwest region.

