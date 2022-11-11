The Ogun governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, Olufemi Ajadi, has condemned the attack on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Abeokuta south local government.

Ajadi stated this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Friday.

The governorship candidate described the development as condemnable and an effort to sabotage the good work of INEC.

Ajadi described the attack as dangerous to the state, saying that if not critically investigated and checked could have a negative effect on the 2023 election.

He accused the state government of not providing adequate security to protect the lives and properties of citizens.

He called on government to device means to protect INEC offices in the state and the nation at large

RELATED NEWS