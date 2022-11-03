The New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, Kano State Chapter has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in the state of promoting violence.

The Kano state chapter of the NNPP made this allegation on Thursday, in a statement issued by its chairman, Hon. Umar Haruna Doguwa.

Doguwa said the altercation between Alhassan Ado Doguwa, the majority leader of the Federal House of Representatives and Murtala Sule Garo, the APC deputy gubernatorial candidate has once again created another national embarrassment for Kano state.

The chairman alleged that Garo and Alhassan are well-known for supporting and abetting political thuggery in Kano, adding that if their conflict is not controlled, it could result in killings and destruction of properties in the state.

He said, “Alasan is on rampage and from experience, Murtala Garo must revenge, so the political atmosphere is already overheated.

“The duo have also taken to the media to deflect blames between each other on their unfortunate show of shame.

“We learnt from the inception of the internal crises, supporters of the two warring camps have gone on rampage, destroying each other’s billboards and removing posters that do not belong to their bosses. If this behaviour is not promptly controlled, it may result in a big time political violence capable of causing deaths and loss of properties,” he said.

According to Doguwa, the actions and inactions of the APC leaders in promoting violence within themselves and with other opposition parties could be a clear testimony of the party’s failure, despite party’s inability to secure the live and properties of the citizens.

The NNPP also asserted that this is a clear indication of how the fortunes of the ruling APC is dwindling in the state ahead of 2023 elections.

“I am therefore imploring the people of the state to refrain from casting their votes to these bunch of reckless politicians in a party that is incapable of putting its house into order, let alone governing a mega state like Kano.”

The chairman also declared that it would be another national disgrace for the residents of Kano to support candidates who engage in street brawls.

“I am confident that the good people of Kano can still recall how Garo was arrested for clashing violently and destroying the election results in Gama, Nasarawa Local Government, area with the support of his running-mate and incumbent deputy governor, Nasiru Gawuna, whom were both compensated for truncating the 2019 election with APC tickets for the two highest executive seats in Kano,” he said.

The chairman added that the behaviour is a total disgrace, not only to the ruling APC, but to the entire state.

The NNPP said the security agencies should quickly wade into the root of the crises to maintain the relative peace Kano enjoys as the individuals involved and their antecedents in promoting political thuggery is second to none.

Meanwhile, the NNPP has called on the good people of Kano state to reject the ruling APC in the forthcoming 2023 elections, noting that the party promotes violence in the state.

