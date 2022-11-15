Delegations with health staff at the Spud baby event

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Exploration and Production (NNPC E&P) and Natural Oilfield Services Limited (NOSL), through its healthcare awareness initiative with the mandate to spread awareness about the healthcare best practices, reduce the infant mortality rate and enhance the health of the mother and child, held its 2nd edition of ‘Spud babies’ event recently in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

‘Spud babies; an initiative to felicitate the children born on the same day when the company starts spudding oil well, honoured 87 Spud babies from the Local Government Areas of Eastern Ebolo and Onna at the ceremony.

Group Captain (retd) Etete Ekpo, Base Manager at the event remarked that the NNPC E&P and NOSL have taken the responsibility to economically support the child’s postnatal care through its healthcare programs, saying good postnatal care can protect the child from various diseases through on-time vaccination and regular breastfeeding.

“The birth of a baby by a mother can trigger a mixture of powerful emotions, from excitement and joy to attachment, anxiety, and protectiveness. The first cry of her child makes her the happiest woman and releases all her pain after a child is born. The bonding between a mother and her child is beyond words to describe. The connection is natural, and the feeling is joyful.

“Healthy children are the hallmark of a developed society. NNPC E&P and NOSL have strived towards increased health awareness and have achieved excellence in creating a disease-free and healthy community”. Ekpo added.

Responding, Ms. Atim Asuquo Ulo, Director of Physical Health Centre (PHC), Eastern Obolo, who spoke on the immunization regime of a child said, ‘The women and staff of PHC, Eastern Obolo owe their gratitude to the management and staff of NNPC E&P and NOSL for the human gesture and magnanimity shown to our mothers and their babies’.

RELATED NEWS