By Chris Onuoha

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL) on Wednesday doled out N8.4million to 84 Spud babies in Onna and Eastern Obolo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

The gesture christened ‘SPUD Baby’ comes under the company’s Mother and Child Community Support Programme.

The company’s Managing Director, Mr Ali Zarah, in his opening remarks advised nursing mothers on the need to immunize their children so as to protect them from killer diseases, and reduce infant mortality.

Represented by the team Lead, Community Relations, Mr Doubra Luwei, Zarah lauded the federal government for introducing the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) which according to him fast track development at the communities.

Zarah disclosed that the firm would commence sensitisation on the PIA process in the communities hosting her operations.

Coordinator of the Programme, Mr Michael Akinremi, an engineer who gave an overview of the programme, also, advised mothers to always go to the hospital for immunization.

Akinremi said that the Officials of the company worked in tandem with health workers in various health centres in the communities to pick the benefiting children and their mothers.

In his remarks, the Paramount Ruler of Eastern Obolo HRM, Chief John Etetor commended the firm for its impactful corporate social responsibility in the area.

“I want to appreciate the company for what they are doing. God provided the resources that attracted the company to my Local Government Area and other areas in Akwa Ibom. Therefore, God will continue to bless you,” he said.

The Paramount ruler of Onna, HRM, Chief Raymond Inyang, who was represented by Chief Robinson Inyang, urged the oil firm to make the programme an annual event.

“I want to thank you for what you are doing in our communities. I want to appeal that the Spud baby programme be made a yearly event. The company should remember the children at all times,” he said.

In a brief lecture in immunization, Health Director, Primary Health Center, Eastern Obolo, Mrs Atim Ulo, decried that there were several cases of measles as many mothers do not immunize their children against the disease.

She said, “It is good to receive immunization. Please, we appeal to you to protect the child from these diseases and prevent the spread and help the family from going to the hospital always.”

Mrs Freke Akpan, who is in charge of Onna health centre, reiterated the importance on immunization as the federal government has spent a lot of money on it.

“Avail yourself of this great opportunity. Visit the nearest hospital for immunization as it is the best investment you can give to your child.

“Make use of this service. Immunization reduces infant mortality rate. Immunization helps in increased productivity,” she said.

In their various responses, the beneficiaries on the oil firm for the largesse made passionate appeal to the firm to give employment opportunities to their husbands so they can provide for their families.

