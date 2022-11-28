By Dayo Johnson , Akure

Relief came for fishermen in the riverine llaje council area of Ondo state, as the the NNPC-Chevron Joint Venture, donated boats and fishing gears to enhance their jobs and safety.

The donation was made in collaboration with the Ilaje Rural Development Initiative Committee (IRDC).

Recall that the IRDC, a community-based organisation, was established in 2005, to bring succour to oil-bearing Ilaje communities through the initiation of various programmes and projects to be sponsored by Chevron Nigeria Ltd.

Two Passport 19 boats, two 200HP Yamaha outboard engines, several fishing and safety equipment worth millions of naira were distributed to the riverine residents.

Eight oil-bearing communities: Awoye, Molutehin, Opoakaba, Mese, Gbagira, Odofado, Akinsolu and Jirinwo that signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the oil giant, benefitted from the donation.

The chairman of IRDC, Abiye Adeyemi, said that the new executives of the committee, ” had been putting funds donated by the NNPC-Chevron joint venture to judicious use.

Speaking at the handover at Awoye community, Adeyemi, said IRDC had procured office equipment, organised free healthcare outreaches, and training programmes for fishermen and awarded scholarships to secondary, tertiary institutions students.

The chairman, commended the joint venture for supporting IRDC with funds to ameliorate the sufferings of the poor and to improve the lives of riverine residents.

Adeyemi also thanked the state government and the Olugbo of Ugbo kingdom, Oba Fredrick Obateru-Akinruntan, for their support and for always ensuring peace in riverine communities.

He implored beneficiaries of the donation to make good use of the facilities and to continue to support Chevron and the implementation of the Petroleum Industrial Act (PIA).

He noted that the PIA is a new concept of statutory engagement with oil producing stakeholders to reap more benefits from the process.

Responding on behalf of beneficiaries, Chief Ajayi Ayenomuro, leader of Akinsolu community thanked Chevron and the IRDC for constant life-touching activities and responding to the needs of the communities.

Ayenomuro pleaded with the IRDC to continue to sustain and respond to the numerous needs of the communities and pledged their continuous support to foster peaceful coexistence with Chevron.

