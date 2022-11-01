Stock

By Lawani Mikairu

NNPC Upstream Investment Services, NUIS, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPC, said it has entered into an agreement with Chevron Nigeria Limited, to increase gas supply to the domestic market.

Mr Bala Wunti, NUIS Chief Investment Officer, who disclosed this through his official tweeter handle said the agreement was reached during the official visit of NUIS team to Chevron Escravos facilities.

Recall that in continuation of its ongoing restructuring and consolidation, the NNPC Limited recently changed the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), an arm of the company to the NNPC Upstream Investment Services (NUIS).

Speaking about the visit and the agreement reached, Wunti said : “The NUIMS Team and I were received at the integrated NNPC Ltd – Chevron Escravos facilities, including the Escravos Gas Plant (EGP) and Escravos Gas-to-Liquid (EGTL), and export terminal during an official visit”.

“The visit is in continuation of our series of visits to engage with Chevron people, fact-finding on burning issues, and to co-create and align on actionable focus areas that will enable us to deliver on our energy security mandate and generate value for Nigeria and partners.”

“Without any doubt, the Chevron facility is world-class, and the operation is excellent. The people are professional and are symbol of true Chevron culture of excellence.”

“During the visit, NUIMS and Chevron agreed to ensure and prioritize safety, integrity, and reliability (SIR priorities) in all operations. We also agreed to maintain focus on improving gas supply to the domestic market.”

“Being our first work visit since the transformation of former NAPIMS to NUIMS, I used the opportunity to reinforce NNPC Ltd’s commitment to collaboration and speedy decision-making in line with NUIMS’ operating philosophy of Safety, Speed, Compliance, and Excellence (SSCE).”

