By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE faceoff between the Holy Ghost priests at St Martin of Tours Church, Ihiala and the leadership of Nnewi Diocese has continued unabated, with the Diocese explaining that security operatives were invited to protect the property of the church from those it described as mob laying siege on the church.

Addressing reporters at the Nnewi headquarters of the Diocese yesterday, the diocesan Director of Communications, Reverend Father Martin Onwudiwe said there were two recent incidences of hoodlums stealing the Blessed Sacrament in the diocese.

According to him, it was not true that the security operatives were sent to forcefully take over the church as being insinuated by some people.

Onwudiwe said the mob had also threatened the manager of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala, Reverend Father Benedict Okeke while he was in the cubicle of the Blessed Sacrament, noting that it was what informed the bishop to contact Governor Chukwuma Soludo who ordered the deployment of the Anambra Vigilante Group, AVG, to the area.

He said: “The security operatives never invaded the church. Rather, they were sent by the diocese to protect the property of the church, especially the Blessed Sacrament.

“The security men were properly briefed by the bishop not to release gunshots or teargas anyone or even touch anyone. That was why the thugs sent by some people could force them to retreat without challenging the thugs.

“We were therefore surprised to hear people insinuating that they were there to forcefully take over the parish.”

Onwudiwe said there have been recent incidences where the blessed sacrament were stolen in parishes within the diocese and the bishop does not want that to continue..

“On November 11, the blessed sacrament was made away with from St Christopher Catholic Church, Ihiala, and the same thing happened at All Saints Parish, Oraifite on November 14. This is the kind of situation the bishop was trying to avoid by sending security men there,” he said.

He observed that the problem at St Martin of Tours Church was being engineered by few individuals, who were bent on fighting the bishop, adding that majority of the parishioners were with the bishop and encouraging him to succeed.

On the recent postings in the diocese, Fr. Onwudiwe said the Holy Ghost priests were expected to continue managing the Holy Ghost Juniorate, Ihiala and the Spiritan Farms, Okija or to other places the Superior General of the Holy Ghost Congregation could post them.

He regretted that the priests have refused to vacate the parish and have obstructed efforts of priests posted to the area to take over.

RELATED NEWS