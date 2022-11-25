By Sylvester Kwentua

Beautiful Nollywood actress and producer, Nneka Adams, has stylishly thrown shades at entertainers who believe they must expose their nudity before attaining celebrity status.

Sighting back to back Grammy award nominee, Tems, as an example, Nneka Adams insisted that promotion only comes from God and hard work, rather than releasing videos of one’s nudity, popularly referred to as ”sextape”.

“Sebi Tems no use sextape blow? If you are blessed, you don’t buy promotion, it comes naturally!” Nneka Adams posted.

Nneka Adams may not have mentioned names in her post, but her post surely aligns with the thoughts of a lot of entertainment fans, who have been critical of some celebrities who have released their sex tapes both in recent times, and in the past, for promotional purposes.

Tems, real name Temilade Openiyi, over the past three years, has steadily but surely built a reputation as one of the best artists to come out from Nigeria. With a combination of talent and hard work, Tems has built a musical career others will only envy. Just recently, she was nominated in three categories for the Grammy awards to be held next year.

Nneka Adams is a Nollywood actress and movie producer. She is known for her roles in movies such as Black Men, Devil in between, Last Flight to Abuja, amongst many other movies. She has a degree in Philosophy from the University of Lagos. She is from Delta State, Nigeria but currently based in Canada.

