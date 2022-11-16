Ejiimakor, Kanu

By Biodun Busari

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu’s special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor cried out to the European Union that the separatist leader needs urgent medical attention as his health worsens.

Ejimakor pleaded with the EU in Nigeria to intervene and see that the Federal Government did not continue in prosecuting Kanu.

A copy of the letter addressed to Ambassador Samuela Isopi and dated November 15, 2022, was seen by Vanguard on Wednesday.

In the letter, Kanu’s lawyer added that FG should embrace constructive engagement in seeking a political solution to the Biafran agitation.

The letter read in part, “We the solicitors of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on whose behalf and instruction we hereby most respectfully request for the urgent intervention of European Union Delegation in urging the Government of Nigeria to promptly Implement the opinion of the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention and the pertinent judgement of the Federal High Court of Nigeria (Umuahia) regarding the matter of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently detained by the GON in solitary confinement.

“Your excellency our decision to lay this matter before the EU Mission in Nigeria (and by extension, to your home governments) was propelled by the stellar human rights record of the EU and the supranational diplomatic influence the EU or the Mission can bring to bear on the Government of Nigeria and persuade it to do the right thing.

“We are also very alarmed at the worsening health conditions of Mr Kanu, exacerbated by the inhumane detention conditions to which he is being subjected, including his solitary confinement since June 27, 2021.

“We trust therefore that your mission and home governments will give the most urgent and expeditious attention and consideration to our humble prayers.”

Ejimakor emphasized the importance of the intervention of the EU, saying, “guided in all matters relating to Mr Kanu by the letters and spirit of the United Nations Working Group Opinion, the judgement of the Federal High Court of Nigeria (Umuahia), the judgment of the High Court of Abia State and the judgment of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria.”

He also urged the EU to “intervene with the Government of Nigeria, urging it to cease and desist from further criminal prosecution of Mr Kanu and instead to constructively engage him in seeking a political solution to the Biafran question.”

