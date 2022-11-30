By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Branch of the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, on Sunday confirmed the arrest of one Dr Poroye O. Franklin who was said to be parading himself as a registered medical practitioner in a private hospital in Lagos.

In a press statement signed by the Chairman, Lagos NMA, Dr Benjamin Olowojebutu said the letter from the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN, showed that the license submitted by the alleged doctor was fake and the folio number submitted belonged to another doctor.

Olowojebutu explained: “A few days ago, the attention of NMA Lagos State was called to a situation in one of our private hospitals operating in Lagos State concerning suspicion that one Dr Poroye O. Franklin, who was parading himself as a registered Medical Practitioner was not one, but instead a quack

“A letter was immediately dispatched by NMA Lagos to the registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) to confirm his status as a registered medical practitioner.

“In their response, the MDCN confirmed that the license submitted was fake and the folio number submitted belonged to another doctor. Immediately after the response from MDCN was received, the leadership of NMA Lagos state, in conjunction with the Nigerian Police Force and the management of the private facility, effected his arrest in a sting operation and he is currently in police custody.

“The issue of quackery within the health sector is something that the current leadership of NMA, both at National and State branch levels, take seriously and this has led to the setting up of committees on anti-quackery in all state branches of NMA and at the National Level.”

The Chairman of NMA explained that in Lagos, a summit was organised earlier in the year on the issue of quackery in Lagos state and document from the summit has been given to relevant stakeholders including the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Justice and the Lagos State Police Command by the leadership of NMA Lagos State for their input before it is presented to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“We want to assure Lagosians that NMA Lagos State will continue to ensure that they get the best in terms of Healthcare service in Lagos as we will leave no stone unturned in our determination to rid Lagos State Healthcare system of quacks and fake doctors.

“We also encourage members of the public to report their suspicions to the association as this will be investigated in a confidential manner,” he added.

He said NMA Lagos will continue to work with all relevant stakeholders to give the best in healthcare to the people of Lagos state.

RELATED NEWS