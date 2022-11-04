By Jimitota Onoyume, Asst News Editor

Dr Solomon Iyobosa Edebiri, MON, FPTI, is the national president Nigeria Institute of Welding , NIW, a national honoree and a fellow of the Petroleum Training Institute , Nigeria.

He speaks extensively on the new national policy on welding .He cited the synopsis on the policy to enhance clarity during the chat with the Vanguard.

Let’s see details of the national policy on welding approved by federal government

From the policy, the essence of the approval is to make welding practice the bedrock of Nigeria’s industrialization. It will be another area of wealth creation in the country.

The new policy will promote the practice of welding technology. And this is very essential to speed up development in our country.

How does this new policy affect welding technology?

In a general sense, it will make welding attractive, lucrative and safe for practitioners. It will also facilitate welding expertise development; provide and nurture the emergence of a robust welding value chain in Nigeria; and ensure quality of products and environment friendly practice.

It will also bring about strict compliance to national and international standards, encourage the production of locally developed welding consumables and accessories.

The new policy will encourage Public Private Partnership (PPP) strategies to develop and build welding research and development facilities in Nigeria.

What is the role of the NIW in this new order?

The Nigerian Institute of Welding, NIW, shall provide relevant technical supports to enable training organizations to achieve their training responsibilities. Provide training Information of Welders for Industries and Related Fields

NIW will also ensure welding industries and related fields are well documented so as to prepare the training programs that will be required for the trained welders to meet the requirements.

The diversity that existed from industry to industry will require that NIW carry out periodic survey to cover job classification, educational institutions, gathering of data and analysis of skills and knowledge. From the needs assessment, skill and knowledge areas’ profiles are developed irrespective of their unique situation in industry.

What will it be like on Quality Assurance / Quality Control Practices

The new policy will promote the attainment of welding excellence, satisfy clients consistently with exceptional quality and cost-effective services.

It will ensure that clients consistently receive defect free services. A company shall designate a Quality Assurance/Quality Control Manager in compliance to this policy.

What is the local content angle in the development?

It expand the existing local content policy/act to cover all the sectors of the economy including welding. Complete reform of existing educational curriculum and training in our tertiary, technical, vocational and commercial education institution to prioritize hands-on, technology according to the skill requirement of the industry.

It will ensure that Nigeria reaps the full benefits of Nigerian content policy, the issues of compliance and oversight plan shall be addressed. It is critical that local content partners be subjected to appropriate integrity diligence and contractual obligations.

