By Kingsley Adegboye

The Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) has lamented non-involvement of its members in projects costing in the country.

The President of NIQS, Mr Olayemi Shonubi, who disclosed this while briefing the media in Lagos on Tuesday on the activities lined up for the Institute’s 2022 ongoing annual conference, said non-involvement of NIQS members in costing of major projects across the country has not allowed for transparency of such projects in the country.

According to Shonubi, the theme of the conference was informed by the growing need of Nigerians for improved infrastructure amid the current global economic crisis that had made it difficult to access funding for infrastructural development.

The NIQS boss who called for a unicameral legislature to reduce the cost of governance as well as adoption of International Cost Management Standard 3 (ICMS) in the country to promote transparency in the provision of funds for infrastructure, noted that this measure had helped in developed countries.

This, he said, would not only enhance transparency in the management of scarce resources but also ensure that the nation gets value for money spent on projects.

Shonubi disclosed that the high light of the week-long conference will be a formal dinner for presidential awards to some deserving Nigerians, among whom are Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Governor Yahaya Inuwa of Gombe State and former Minister of Works and Housing, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe.

He said Keynote speakers include Dr. Anil Sawhney, a construction and infrastructure sector expert from the United Kingdom and Dr. Mike Onolememen, a former Minister of Works and Infrastructure.

RELATED NEWS