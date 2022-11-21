By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Director General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru, Professor Ayo Omotayo has reiterated the need for Nigerians to promote interfaith harmony wherever they find themselves as such would engender peace and unity in the society.

The DG also suggested Nigeria borrows a leaf from Malaysia and establish a Ministry for Peace and Inter-Faith harmony to promote peace and harmony between the Christian and Muslim faiths.

He spoke on Sunday at NIPSS during the Interfaith get-together of Senior Executive Course 44, 2022 organized to promote religious harmony among participants.

Recall that SEC is rounding up their studies and are billed to graduate this weekend.

Professor Omotayo urged the participants not to limit interfaith harmony to their stay during the course but extend the habit wherever they find themselves in the larger society and become shining examples for others to emulate.

He said, “We have proven that NIPSS is where Nigeria needs changing from, if NIPSS succeeds, Nigeria will succeed. We are talking about interfaith harmony, twice the Muslim community invited us to the mosque, and now we are here and the Muslims are also here with us to promote interfaith unity and I believe we will continue in this manner.

“Very little separates the two religions and I believe we can go out there and stand out as ambassadors of peace beyond here. Promoting peace and harmony among Christians and Muslims is not something to be taken for granted. In Malaysia, they have a Ministry for Peace and Interreligious Harmony because they cannot take things for granted so a whole federal ministry is set up to promote peace and harmony between Christians and Muslims.

“There is nothing wrong if we in Nigeria make deliberate efforts to preach peace between the two religions. What you are doing is not in vain, when you leave here, continue to make conscious efforts to preach interfaith harmony and continue to make your lives very exemplary.”

In their separate remarks, the Chaplain, Chapel of Salvation, NIPSS, Rev. David Pofi, the Amir, NIPSS mosque, Professor

Abdulrasaq Alaro, the Director of Studies, NIPSS, Professor Olufunmilayo Para-Mallam, leader of the Christian Fellowship, and Segun Balogun among others insisted on sustained efforts to achieve interreligious peace.

Rev. Pofi said, “SEC 44 is making a wonderful statement that it is possible for Christians and Muslims to live together in peace, something went wrong hence we are where we are now but with this action, there is hope for Nigeria. It is in our interest to live in peace…”

Professor Alaro added, “Religion is not the problem of Nigeria but our attitude, this is because we want to share resources, we exploit religion…We need to live in peace with one another, we have no other country…”

Professor Para-Mallam stressed, “This gathering will be meaningless if in our individual lives when we have opportunities to take decisions, we become biased against a Muslim or a Christian as the result of faith or other considerations…”

