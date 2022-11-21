By James Ogunnaike

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has called on Nigerians to rise up and confront the numerous challenges facing the country, stressing that no problem is insurmountable.

Abiodun made the call at the 67th Annual Convention of the Foursquare Church, held at the Church Camp, Ajebo, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

He noted that the society was going through security challenges, ranging from terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, cultism among others, adding that the country would overcome these problems if the citizens work together as one.

“Our congregation must be conscientised on this Biblical injunction even as our society is afflicted with all manners of ills ranging from insurgency, kidnapping, cultism, banditry, sexual assaults and a host of others.

“The role of the Church as the conscience of the nation is an age-long fact which has become the guiding light for any society that desires development. It is, therefore, imperative that the love of God be extended to all, while people are implored to eschew bitterness.

“More so, the church as an organ of socialization is ever relevant, especially in propagating moral ethics in the society. For this reason, the church is enjoined to work harder in its responsibility by condemning the use of violence by individuals or groups to seek redress as this is enshrined in the Bible,” he added.

He reiterated that his administration would continue to promote inter religious tolerance that exists in the state as well as initiate programmes and projects that would promote mutual understanding and respect for rights of worship of all religious beliefs.

He enjoined the church to be steadfast in praying for the unity of the country, so as to have a successful, peaceful, free, fair and credible elections.

He, therefore, called on the people to play their part in politics by exercising their franchise during the forthcoming 2023 general elections, while charging the youths to be weary of politicians, who may want to use them to cause violence and parents to rein in their children to desist from being uses as thugs.

In his sermon, the General Overseer of the Church, Rev Samuel Aboyeji, who spoke on the theme of the Convention, “Encounter with the Supernatural,” said five keys were needed to obtain sustain and retain divine encounter as every encounter leaves one better than before.

The five keys, Rev Aboyeji noted include hearing the right things at all times, hearing correctly and reacting accordingly, removing every obstacle, presenting oneself and asking from God, saying that many Christians go through turbulence time because they fail to speak positive things into their lives.

