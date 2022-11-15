By Esther Onyegbula

It was good news for the family of Summy Smart Francis and Joy Smart Francis, Nigeria’s most trended wedding couple, with over 46 million views on the internet at the Duchess International Hospital in Lagos, recently.

The couple has been blessed with a set of twins baby.

Great fortune smiled on the pan-African young leader who is the president and founder of Africa’s largest entrepreneurship organization, he equally doubles as the Special Adviser to the Nigerian Government on Entrepreneurship Development. The arrival of his twins coincides with the celebration of his 40th birthday and his one-year wedding anniversary.

Moreso, the joyous President couldn’t hide his happiness and excitement over the deluge of blessings he received all in one season.

He took to his social media to post a video of himself in the hospital saying “I can’t believe I would be spending my 40th birthday in a hospital …” which left his viewers in deep suspense of bad news only to announce the arrival of his twin babies he has just been blessed with a gift of the womb, twin babies at the Duchess international hospital in Lagos.

The celebration has being pouring on by so many entrepreneurs, associates, and notable Africans who celebrated not just his 40th birthday but his wedding anniversary and the arrival of a set of twins.

Several felicitations also poured in from top government officials, members of his organization, as well as friends and colleagues within the business world.

RELATED NEWS