L-R: Victor Williams, Chief Executive Officer, National Basketball Association (NBA) Africa; Gbemisola Abudu, NBA Africa Vice President & Country Head of Nigeria; Mark Tatum, NBA Deputy Commissioner and Amadou Gallo Fall, President, Basketball Africa League, during a Media Briefing with the NBA Deputy Commissioner on his visit to Lagos for the League’s work in Nigeria, and Growing the Game of Basketball Africa League held in Lagos, on Friday.

By Jacob Ajom

NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum was in Nigeria for his first visit to the country, which he confessed instant affection for after just 24 hours in Lagos.

Tatum, flanked by NBA Africa CEO Victor Williams, NBA Africa Vice President and Country Head for Nigeria Gbemisola Abudu and Basketball Africa League (BAL) President Amadou Gallo Fall, told the press that the history of Nigeria and the NBA dated back to 1971 when Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabar and Oscar Robertson first organised clinics in Lagos, observing that “the incredible basketball talent in Nigeria and its impact on the league cannot be overstated. “From Hakeem Olajuwon, the number one pick in 1984 NBA Draft, to six Nigerian players on NBA rosters this season, to two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is of course of Nigerian descent.”

NBA Africa CEO Victor Williams said the visit of NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum, along with a delegation of other NBA executives, “speaks to our continued commitment to growing the game of basketball in Nigeria, strengthening the basketball ecosystem, connecting with our fans and building up the NBA brand and activities in Nigeria.”

NBA Africa VP and Country Head for Nigeria Gbemisola Abudu reechoed nbA\s commitment to the country. “We’re investing in Nigeria from a human capacity standpoint, making sure that our fans get to experience the NBA. It shows our commitment to Nigeria.”

BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall expressed happiness that Nigeria basketball has returned to the international fold. “Nigeria has a rich basketball culture and tradition, and we are pleased that Nigerian teams can once again compete in international competitions.”

