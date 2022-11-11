…expresses confidence in reappointed board

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS 2022 Nigeria Mining Week recorded huge attendance from home and abroad, the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, NGSA, yesterday, disclosed the huge attraction of quality and reliable geoscience data to investors trooping into the mining sector.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 7th retreat for the Members of the Governing Board of NGSA, with theme ‘Sustainable Data Generation for National Development’ in Abuja, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, NGSA, Dr Abdulrazaq Garba, made it known that the agency has been on its toes to ensure the best of geoscience data information is provided for investors, and it has recorded high number of enquiry.

Garba while making this known said, “So the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, NGSA, as usual, we are everywhere because like I mentioned earlier on, we are the mother of the mining industry. So there is nothing anybody can do, whether you like it or not you still refer to us in the beginning.

“The last Mining Week, what I will just say is this there is significant improvement in the quality of attendance, quality of preparation that we have for the Mining Week and this is a function of one or two things.

“What you are beginning to see is that investors are beginning to have confidence in the quality of data we have in Nigeria, the quality of data we are generating, and that is why you see a lot of mining companies sponsoring the conference.

“And a lot of them coming to attend both from local and from outside the country.

“Now, secondly, the big figures you are seeing by the Ministry churned out including the Cadastre, people paying for licensing, what this implies is this that the foundation is being laid, and what that means is that the confidence in the data is luring them to come into the sector and that is our goal.

“Geoscience data drive the mining sector. It is the key to the mining industry of any nation. If the NGSA fails, the mining industry would fail because it drives the sector.

“We are hopeful that in the short term one or two projects will develop consequently upon the data generated because a lot of due diligence is being done in some of the areas we have worked and some of these companies are seeing and have confidence in what we are doing.”

Meanwhile, he expressed confidence in the reappointed board of the agency, and said their performance has positively impacted on the Agency’s service delivery.

“With the coming back as far as I am concerned we have a very good relationship with them in their last term, they contributed within their limits. I don’t expect anything short of what we had in the last term they had.

“In fact, I am expecting more because the chairman is very determined to reposition NGSA.

“So let’s keep our fingers crossed and be sure that we get tow here we want to get to.

“I have a lot confidence in the team we have on board now”, he added.

He also explained that the essence the of the sit down look at what we have achieved in the last three years, refocus ourselves with the determination of having more deliverables as encapsulated in the Act establishing the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency.

Also, speaking on behalf of the Governing Board, the Chairman, Emma Bassey, said the NGSA’s performance this time around will be redoubled and continue to be an economic catalyst.

Bassey, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite, for giving them another opportunity to serve the country.

”With the good relationship we have shared with the agency and ministry, we are well positioned to claim our place in the economy as the country is planing of diversification.

“We promise to also double what we have done in our previous tenure”, he said.

